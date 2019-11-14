Dr Richard Freeman absent from tribunal after 'adverse reaction' to Shane Sutton's testimony

Dr Richard Freeman is the subject of a tribunal to determine his fitness to practise medicine

Dr Richard Freeman will not be present at his medical tribunal on Thursday or Friday after responding badly to evidence given by Shane Sutton on Tuesday.

Freeman's defence counsel Mary O'Rourke has said that he suffered an "adverse reaction to what happened on Tuesday afternoon" when Sutton was questioned.

Former British Cycling and Team Sky head coach Sutton repeatedly called upon Freeman "to be a man" and "look him in the eye" and "tell the truth".

O'Rourke said Dr Freeman, the former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky, had sought an urgent appointment with his psychiatrist but was unable to get one until Friday afternoon.

"Unfortunately Dr Freeman had an adverse reaction to what happened on Tuesday. Dr Freeman is not in a fit condition to be here today or tomorrow," said O'Rourke.

Dr Steve Peters, the former head of medicine at British Cycling, is expected to give evidence on Thursday.

Sutton denied claims from Ms O'Rourke that he was "a habitual and serial liar" and "a doper"

Dr Freeman denies a charge from the General Medical Council that he ordered testosterone gel knowing or believing that it was for use by an athlete to enhance performance, and instead claims it was ordered at the behest of Sutton, to treat his erectile dysfunction.

In turn, Sutton rejected Dr Freeman's claim and after taking exception to the questioning and comments from Dr Freeman's QC Mary O'Rourke, he will not return to give evidence at the medical tribunal in Manchester.