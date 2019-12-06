British cyclist Vicky Williamson switches to bobsleigh

British track cyclist Vicky Williamson is switching sports to compete in bobsleigh.

The 26-year-old has been part of the British cycling team since 2010 and was a world bronze medallist in the team sprint six years ago alongside Becky James.

Williamson returned to action earlier this season after a horrific crash in January 2016 in which she broke her neck and back and dislocated her pelvis.

Williamson, who has already completed a successful training camp with the GB Bobsleigh team, said: "Cycling has been a big part of my life since I was a teenager. In a way I'm sad to be moving on from it but equally I'm excited about what could happen in my bobsleigh career.

Vicky Williamson and Becky James won bronze at the track cycling world championships in 2013

"My crash in 2016 changed my life and, although I would say it has inhibited my ability to excel to the top of the sport again, my athletic capability has still allowed me to continue in elite sport.

"I couldn't have got through it without the support I received from British Cycling, who funded my rehab and supported my return. I will always be thankful."

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: "Vicky's cycling career has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"Her mental and physical strength, determination and resilience are admirable and set her out as a true professional sportswoman who has inspired other athletes who face their own challenging injuries.

"The opportunity she has with the GB Bobsleigh team is really exciting, we wish her well and I know the friends she's made amongst the riders and staff here at British Cycling will be cheering her on in her new challenge."