Great Britain bobsleigh team finally receive Sochi 2014 bronze medals

Pilot John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon of Great Britain team 1 make a run during the Men's Four Man Bobsleigh heats in Sochi

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team have finally been awarded their Olympic bronze medals almost six years after the Russian doping scandal denied them a podium place in Sochi.

John Jackson, Joel Fearon, Bruce Tasker and Stuart Benson received the medals in a presentation from Princess Anne midway through a glittering British Olympic Association Ball in London.

They initially finished fifth in 2014 but two Russian crews that had finished above them have been retrospectively disqualified.

Fearon, the only member of the team who is still competing in the sport, said: "It's nice but we still missed out on all the amazing stuff that would have happened if we had got the medal out there.

The team react after narrowly missing out on a medal

"We gave our lives for that opportunity and we went away thinking we weren't good enough, but it turns out we actually were.

"I have three boys now but at the time I only had my eldest, Simeon, who was four years old.

"He actually made me a medal when I got home and told me not to worry. It's great that I can show him a real one now."