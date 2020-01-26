Richie Porte wins Tour Down Under for second time

Richie Porte wins the Tour Down Under for a second time

Australian Richie Porte has won the Tour Down Under for the second time, with English rider Matthew Holmes claiming the final stage

Holmes, who rides for the Lotto Soudal team, outsprinted Porte (Trek-Segafredo) on the second climb of Willunga Hill, with overnight leader and two-time champion Daryl Impey finishing 29 seconds behind the winner to slip to sixth overall, one place ahead of Britain's Simon Yates.

"I tried to not sprint every time that they [accelerated]," said Holmes, who finished 33rd in the general classification.

"Everyone's got power metres and you know everyone is on the limit so I just rode hard and sensible and then just had to go with Richie when he came past.

"He was obviously going a hell of a lot quicker than me up there, so he had no sprint left."

The women's Tour was won by Ruth Winder, who rides in Porte's Trek-Segafredo women's team.