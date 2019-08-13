Geraint Thomas to skip Vuelta a Espana for Deutschland Tour

Geraint Thomas will race at the Deutschland Tour for the second time

Geraint Thomas will not race at the Vuelta a Espana, instead choosing to ride the Deutschland Tour at the end of August.

It had been rumoured that the 2018 Tour de France champion would lead Team Ineos at the third and final Grand Tour of the season in Spain, but instead British youngster Tao Geoghegan-Hart is expected to take the leadership role.

The Deutschland Tour, which takes place between August 29 and September 1, will be Thomas' first race since finishing the Tour de France as runner-up to his Colombian team-mate Egan Bernal.

Thomas is one of a number of star names on the start list for the German stage race. Julian Alaphilippe, who led this year's Tour de France for 14 days, will take part for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

His team-mate Remco Evenepoel, Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin and Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates), Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) are also expected to take the start.