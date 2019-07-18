Chris Froome awarded 2011 Vuelta a Espana title after doping investigation

Chris Froome becomes Britain's first Grand Tour winner

Chris Froome has officially been named as the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana after a doping case involving Juan Jose Cobo, retrospectively making him Britain's first winner of a Grand Tour.

It sees Froome collect a seventh title from one of cycling's three-week races.

World governing body the UCI had announced last month that the now-retired Cobo had been found "guilty of an anti-doping violation, based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011 detected in his Biological Passport" and ruled him ineligible for a period of three years.

The Spaniard had 30 days in which to appeal against the sanction but the UCI has updated the results on its official website.

Cobo, riding for Geox-TMC, had beaten Froome by 13 seconds eight years ago, with Froome's fellow Team Sky rider Sir Bradley Wiggins third, one minute and three seconds down. The British pair are now listed as first and second.

Froome is, therefore, Britain's first winner of a Grand Tour as Wiggins did not win the Tour de France until the following July, 10 months later.

Froome adds the title to his Tour de France wins in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, his Vuelta win in 2017, and the 2018 Giro d'Italia crown.

News of Cobo's doping violation came just a day after Froome was involved in a crash during a reconnaissance ride at the Criterium du Dauphine, in which he suffered a broken femur and broken ribs amongst a long list of injuries,

ending his hopes of a record-equalling fifth Tour de France crown this July.

The 34-year-old spent a full three weeks in hospital before being released for rehabilitation, and has this week been riding on an indoor training bike using one leg.