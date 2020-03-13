Giro d'Italia postponed amid coronavirus fears

Richard Carapaz was the overall winner of the Giro d'Italia last year

The Giro d'Italia, cycling's first Grand Tour of the season which was due to start on May 9 in Budapest, has been postponed.

The announcement from RCS Sport came after the organising committee of the planned opening stages in Hungary said they were unable to deliver the event due to the state of emergency in the country.

"RCS Sport, having taken note of the international and national situation, announces that the date of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is thereby postponed," a statement said.

The statement added organisers would work with the Hungarian authorities to allow the race to take place at a later date.

No new date will be announced for the race before April 3 following consultation with the Italian government and other authorities.