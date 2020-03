Coronavirus: Every UK postponement as football fixtures fall amid crisis

Each and every postponement in British football after the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the fixture schedule until at least early April.

Premier League

March 14

Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (3pm)

Man City vs Burnley (3pm)

Newcastle vs Sheff Utd (3pm)

Norwich vs Southampton (3pm)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

March 15

West Ham vs Wolves (2pm)

Tottenham vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

March 16

Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)

March 20

Tottenham vs West Ham (8pm)

March 21

Burnley vs Watford (3pm)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm)

March 22

Wolves vs Bournemouth (2pm)

Sky Bet Championship

March 13

Fulham vs Brentford (7.45pm)

March 14

West Brom vs Birmingham (12.30pm)

Blackburn vs Bristol City (3pm)

Huddersfield vs Wigan (3pm)

Hull vs Charlton (3pm)

Luton vs Preston (3pm)

Middlesbrough vs Swansea (3pm)

Millwall vs Derby (3pm)

QPR vs Barnsley (3pm)

Reading vs Stoke (3pm)

Sheff Wed vs Nottingham Forest (3pm)

March 15

Cardiff vs Leeds (1pm)

March 17

Barnsley vs Millwall (7.45pm)

Brentford vs West Brom (7.45pm)

Bristol City vs Sheff Wed (7.45pm)

Charlton vs QPR (7.45pm)

Derby vs Reading (7.45pm)

March 18

Birmingham vs Hull (7.45pm)

Leeds vs Fulham (7.45pm)

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (7.45pm)

Preston vs Cardiff (7.45pm)

Swansea vs Luton (7.45pm)

Wigan vs Blackburn (7.45pm)

Stoke vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

March 21

QPR vs Fulham (12.30pm)

Barnsley vs Blackburn (3pm)

Birmingham vs Huddersfield (3pm)

Cardiff vs Charlton (3pm)

Hull vs Middlesbrough (3pm)

Leeds vs Luton (3pm)

Millwall vs Swansea (3pm)

Preston vs Derby (3pm)

Reading vs Brentford (3pm)

Sheff Wed vs West Brom (3pm)

Wigan vs Stoke (3pm)

March 22

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City (3pm)

April 3

Blackburn vs Leeds (7.45pm)

Sky Bet League One

March 14

Blackpool vs Sunderland (3pm)

Bolton vs Peterborough (3pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Ipswich (3pm)

Burton vs Wycombe (3pm)

Coventry vs Shrewsbury (3pm)

Doncaster vs AFC Wimbledon (3pm)

Gillingham vs Fleetwood (3pm)

Oxford vs MK Dons (3pm)

Portsmouth vs Accrington (3pm)

Rotherham vs Southend (3pm)

Tranmere vs Lincoln City (3pm)

March 17

Portsmouth vs Doncaster (7.45pm)

Rochdale vs Tranmere (7.45pm)

March 21

AFC Wimbledon vs Tranmere (3pm)

Accrington vs Doncaster (3pm)

Fleetwood vs Rotherham (3pm)

Ipswich vs Portsmouth (3pm)

Lincoln City vs Coventry (3pm)

MK Dons vs Gillingham (3pm)

Peterborough vs Bristol Rovers (3pm)

Rochdale vs Burton (3pm)

Shrewsbury vs Blackpool (3pm)

Southend vs Bolton (3pm)

Wycombe vs Oxford (3pm)

March 24

Coventry vs Wycombe (7.45pm)

Rochdale vs AFC Wimbledon (7.45pm)

Bolton vs Doncaster (7.45pm)

March 28

Accrington vs Coventry (3pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale (3pm)

Burton vs Doncaster (3pm)

Fleetwood vs Bolton (3pm)

Lincoln City vs AFC Wimbledon (3pm)

Oxford vs Portsmouth (3pm)

Shrewsbury vs Wycombe (3pm)

Southend vs Sunderland (3pm)

Tranmere vs MK Dons (3pm)

March 29

Rotherham vs Gillingham (1pm)

Peterborough vs Blackpool (3.30pm)

Sky Bet League Two

March 14

Bradford vs Leyton Orient (3pm)

Cambridge vs Cheltenham (3pm)

Colchester vs Scunthorpe (3pm)

Exeter vs Salford City (3pm)

Forest Green vs Northampton (3pm)

Grimsby vs Carlisle (3pm)

Macclesfield vs Walsall (3pm)

Mansfield vs Crewe (3pm)

Morecambe vs Plymouth (3pm)

Oldham vs Swindon (3pm)

Port Vale vs Crawley (3pm)

Stevenage vs Newport (3pm)

March 17

Colchester vs Crewe (7.45pm)

Crawley vs Newport (7.45pm)

Exeter vs Scunthorpe (7.45pm)

Forest Green vs Morecambe (7.45pm)

Grimsby vs Cambridge (7.45pm)

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth (7.45pm)

Macclesfield vs Cheltenham (7.45pm)

Northampton vs Carlisle (7.45pm)

Port Vale vs Bradford (7.45pm)

Salford City vs Mansfield (7.45pm)

Stevenage vs Swindon (7.45pm)

Walsall vs Oldham (7.45pm)

March 21

Bradford vs Macclesfield (3pm)

Cambridge vs Northampton (3pm)

Carlisle vs Leyton Orient (3pm)

Cheltenham vs Grimsby (3pm)

Crewe vs Forest Green (3pm)

Mansfield vs Walsall (3pm)

Morecambe vs Stevenage (3pm)

Newport vs Colchester (3pm)

Oldham vs Port Vale (3pm)

Scunthorpe vs Salford (3pm)

Swindon vs Crawley (3pm)

March 23

Plymouth vs Exeter (7.45pm)

March 24

Cheltenham vs Newport (7.45pm)

Swindon vs Salford City (7.45pm)

March 28

Colchester vs Mansfield (3pm)

Crawley vs Cambridge (3pm)

Exeter vs Bradford (3pm)

Forest Green vs Cheltenham (3pm)

Grimsby vs Plymouth (3pm)

Leyton Orient vs Morecambe (3pm)

Macclesfield vs Carlisle (3pm)

Northampton vs Oldham (3pm)

Port Vale vs Crewe (3pm)

Salford City vs Newport (3pm)

Stevenage vs Scunthorpe (3pm)

Walsall vs Swindon (3pm)

March 31

Forest Green vs Leyton Orient (7.45pm)

Mansfield vs Swindon (7.45pm)

Stevenage vs Walsall (7.45pm)

Emirates FA Cup

March 21

Leicester vs Chelsea (12.30pm)

Newcastle vs Man City (7pm)

March 22

Sheff Utd vs Arsenal (1.30pm)

Norwich vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Scottish Premiership

March 13

Motherwell vs Aberdeen

March 14

Hibernian vs St Johnstone

Kilmarnock vs St Mirren

Ross County vs Hamilton

March 15

Rangers vs Celtic

Livingston vs Hearts

FA Women's Super League

March 22

Man Utd Women vs West Ham Women (12pm)

Chelsea Women vs Everton Ladies (2pm)

Liverpool Women vs Man City Women (2pm)

Reading Women vs Brighton Women (2pm)

Tottenham Women vs Birmingham Women (2pm)

Bristol City Women vs Arsenal Women (3pm)

March 25

Everton Ladies vs Liverpool Women (7pm)

Birmingham Women vs Man Utd Women (7.30pm)

March 28

Man Utd Women vs Man City Women (3pm)

March 29

West Ham Women vs Arsenal Women (12pm)

Everton Ladies vs Birmingham Women (12.30pm)

Brighton Women vs Bristol Women (2pm)

Reading Women vs Liverpool Women (2pm)

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women (2pm)

April 1

West Ham Women vs Everton Ladies (7.30pm)

FA Women's Championship

March 14

London Bees vs Blackburn Ladies (5pm)

March 15

Sheff Utd Women vs Lewes Women (1pm)

Charlton Women vs Crystal Palace Women (3pm)

March 22

Durham Women vs Sheff Utd Women (12pm)

Lewes Women vs Aston Villa Ladies (12pm)

Charlton Women vs London Bees (2pm)

Coventry Ladies vs Leicester Women (2pm)

Crystal Palace Women vs Blackburn Ladies (2pm)

March 29

Durham Women vs Coventry Ladies (12pm)

Blackburn Ladies vs Leicester Women (2pm)

Lewes Women vs Charlton Women (2pm)

Sheff Utd Women vs London City Lionesses (2pm)

Aston Villa Ladies vs London Bees (3pm)

FA Women's National League - Northern Division

March 15

Burnley Ladies vs Hull Ladies (2pm)

Flyde Ladies vs Nottingham Forest Ladies (2pm)

Middlesbrough Ladies vs Sheffield FC Ladies (2pm)

Sunderland Ladies vs Stoke Ladies (2pm)

West Brom WFC vs Huddersfield Ladies (2pm)

March 18

Burnley Ladies vs Huddersfield Ladies (7.45pm)

March 19

Derby Ladies vs West Brom WFC (7.45pm)

Nottingham Forest Ladies vs Loughborough Foxes (7.45pm)

Sheffield FC Ladies vs Hull Ladies (7.45pm)

March 22

Derby Ladies vs Huddersfield Ladies (2pm)

Hull Ladies vs Burnley Ladies (2pm)

Loughborough Foxes vs Fylde Ladies (2pm)

Stoke Ladies vs Middlesbrough Ladies (2pm)

Sunderland Ladies vs Nottingham Forest Ladies (2pm)

March 25

Fylde Ladies vs Burnley Ladies (7.45pm)

March 29

Burnley Ladies bs Stoke Ladies (2pm)

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough Ladies (2pm)

Hull Ladies vs Nottingham Forest Ladies (2pm)

Sunderland Ladies vs Derby Ladies (2pm)

West Brom WFC vs Fylde Ladies (2pm)

FA Women's National League - Southern Division

March 15

Chichester Ladies vs Oxford Women (2pm)

Gillingham Ladies vs Keynsham Ladies (2pm)

MK Dons Ladies vs Cardiff Ladies (2pm)

Plymouth Ladies vs Portsmouth Ladies (2pm)

Yeovil Ladies vs Watford Ladies (3pm)

March 18

Hounslow Women vs Oxford Women (7.45pm)

MK Don Ladies vs Watford Ladies (7.45pm)

Portsmouth Ladies vs Chichester Ladies (7.45pm)

Yeovil Ladies vs Keynsham Ladies (7.45pm)

March 19

Gillingham Ladies vs Crawley Ladies (7.45pm)

March 22

Cardiff Ladies vs Yeovil Ladies (2pm)

Keynsham Ladies vs Hounslow Women (2pm)

Oxford Women vs Crawley Ladies (2pm)

Plymouth Ladies vs MK Dons Ladies (2pm)

Gillingham Ladies vs Portsmouth Ladies (3pm)

March 29

Cardiff Ladies vs Watford Ladies (2pm)

Chichester Ladies vs Yeovil Ladies (2pm)

Crawley Ladies vs Keynsham Ladies (2pm)

Plymouth Ladies vs Oxford Women (2pm)

Portsmouth Ladies vs Gillingham Ladies (2pm)

Women's FA Cup

March 15

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women (12.30pm)

Brighton Women vs Birmingham Women (2pm)

Everton Ladies vs Chelsea Women (2pm)

Leicester Women vs Man City Women (2pm)

Women's Champions League

March 25

Lyon Feminines vs Bayern Munich Ladies (5pm)

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femenino (6.30pm)

Arsenal Women vs PSG Feminines (7.30pm)

Glasgow City Ladies vs Wolfsburg Ladies (7.30pm)

April 1

Wolfsburg Ladies vs Glasgow City Ladies (5pm)

Barcelona Femenino vs Atletico Madrid Femenino (6.30pm)

Bayern Munich Ladies vs Lyon Feminines (7pm)

PSG Feminines vs Arsenal Women (7pm)

Scottish fixtures to follow...