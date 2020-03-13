Jamie Carragher asks if Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions with season under threat

Liverpool are enjoying a record-breaking season on the pitch to date, but Premier League bosses are holding an emergency meeting to determine the league's response to coronavirus on Friday morning.

Jamie Carragher has asked the question on all Liverpool fans' lips - will the Premier League champions in waiting be able to win the trophy?

The Premier League have, along with the other professional leagues in England, announced they have postponed all fixtures until April 3 "at the earliest".

Liverpool bounced back from defeat at Watford to move two wins from the title with victory over Bournemouth - but what effect will coronavirus have?

Euro 2020 is already in doubt, and next week's Champions League and Europa League last-16 games have been postponed. Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Carragher has raised the question of whether the Reds, currently two wins from lifting their first Premier League trophy, will actually be able to get their hands on the title.

"You can't start next season until this one finishes whenever that is," he wrote on Twitter. "No title winners? Who goes into the Champions League next season? Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and one other miss out on promotion? Three clubs in the Premier League stay up."

Inevitable the @premierleague @EFL will be suspended today. You can’t start next season until this one finishes when ever that is. No title winners? Who goes in the @ChampionsLeague next season??Leeds WBA +1 miss out on PL??? 3 clubs in Prem stay up. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2020

The top flight has not been subject to mass cancellations or delays for decades, with a narrow window currently in place between the end of the campaign on May 17, and the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

A delay to the international competition, which is expected to be postponed until next summer, could give the season longer to finish, but Sky Sports' Gary Nevlile called the situation 'unprecedented' in light of the outbreak.

Nothing can be ruled out at this stage . It’s unprecedented! https://t.co/Mg0A4kJAKW — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 13, 2020

How has coronavirus affected the Premier League so far?

Until Friday's announcement, only two games had been called off, with Arsenal's trip to Manchester City on Wednesday postponed because the owner of Olympiakos, who beat the Gunners in the Europa League earlier this month, had contracted the virus.

Since then Arsenal's trip to Brighton on Saturday was also postponed with the news of Mikel Arteta's positive test - with the entire Premier League schedule then delayed on Friday morning.

Among Premier League clubs, players or staff from Everton, Leicester, Bournemouth, Watford and Chelsea have all either shown symptoms or contracted the illness.

How does a league shut down to combat coronavirus? China's season was supposed to start in February but has been indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak.

What is life like for a manager in China? How are the players - and the sport - dealing with no games on a Saturday?

Sky Sports' Adam Bate spoke to Shanghai Shenxin manager Gary White, a man at the heart of the confusion, to find out how the country has adapted.

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic - with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

The meeting, which will be held via video conference, will see the 55 member associations discuss the issue and how it might affect Euro 2020, which is scheduled to begin on June 12.

