Arsenal's Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus
Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Friday morning regarding fixtures
Last Updated: 12/03/20 10:57pm
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Arsenal boss will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected the first-team squad - along with coaching staff - will do the same.
Arteta said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."
The Premier League released a statement saying: "In light of Arsenal's announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures."
Arsenal, who are due to play Brighton on Saturday, have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.
"The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is," said club managing director Vinai Venkatesham.
"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows."