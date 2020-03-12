Benjamin Mendy self-isolating as a coronavirus precaution after family member falls ill

Benjamin Mendy has taken precautionary measures after family member taken ill

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is in self-isolation as a precaution after a family member was tested for coronavirus.

City are scheduled to play Burnley in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but league matches against Arsenal on Wednesday and Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on March 17 have already been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," a club statement read.

1:14 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says that there isn't any point in games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak as the fans are the reason why they play. Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says that there isn't any point in games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak as the fans are the reason why they play.

"He has undergone tests at hospital, one of which is for Covid 19. Until the results are known the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution."

The defender will stay away from City training until handed the all-clear.