Everton squad in self-isolation after player reports coronavirus symptoms

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and his squad and staff have entered self-isolation

Everton have placed their entire first-team squad in self-isolation after a member of their first-team squad reported coronavirus symptoms.

The club have taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces, including their Finch Farm training ground and Goodison Park, following the news.

Everton follow Chelsea and Arsenal in putting their squads into self-isolation after Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta were both confirmed to have coronavirus. Three Leicester players are also being tested for the virus.

Everton said in a statement: "Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.

"The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

"The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club's absolute priority. Therefore, the Club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club's retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

"Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

"Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures."

The Premier League is meeting at 10.30am on Friday morning to decide how to proceed in the face of the worsening global pandemic. Clubs are set to be represented via videolink.

Everton are due to host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

Arsenal's trip to Brighton on Saturday has already been postponed after the Gunners closed their training ground.

