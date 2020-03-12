Mikel Arteta: Premier League to hold emergency fixtures meeting after Arsenal head coach diagnosed with coronavirus
Brighton vs Arsenal already postponed
Last Updated: 12/03/20 11:47pm
The Premier League will hold an "emergency club meeting" on Friday morning regarding whether fixtures can be played in the wake of Mikel Arteta being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Arsenal head coach will self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected the first-team squad - along with coaching staff - will do the same.
Arsenal's match against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.
Arteta said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."
Shortly after Arsenal's announcement, a Premier League statement read: "In light of Arsenal's announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures."
Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors but there will be no ban in the UK just yet as the government steps up its response to the virus.
It comes after the World Health Organisation officially labelled the outbreak a pandemic, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing a special COBRA meeting at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.
Manchester City's home match against Arsenal on Wednesday became the first to be postponed in England because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos - Evangelos Marinakis - who contracted the virus.
The EFL also issued a statement on Thursday evening to confirm all games this weekend will go ahead. The Scottish FA and SPFL confirmed all fixtures will also go ahead as planned.