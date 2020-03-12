Coronavirus: Football postponed and league-by-league latest news

The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact sport. Follow the latest domestic and international football developments, including confirmed postponements.

Premier League

Man City vs Arsenal on March 11 postponed.

Champions League

The return leg between Man City and Real Madrid has been postponed

Postponed:

Man City vs Real Madrid (last 16, March 17)

Juventus vs Lyon (last 16, March 17)

Behind closed doors:

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (last 16, March 18)

Barcelona vs Napoli (last 16, March 18)

Europa League

Wolves and Olympiakos will play behind closed doors in the Europa League

Postponed:

Inter Milan vs Getafe (last 16, March 12)

Sevilla vs Roma (last 16, March 12)

Behind closed doors:

LASK vs Manchester United (last 16, March 12)

Olympiakos vs Wolves (last 16, March 12)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers (last 16, March 19)

Serie A

Domestic season suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Ligue 1

All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 played behind closed doors.

French League Cup final between PSG and Lyon on April 4 postponed.

La Liga

Matches suspended for next two matchdays - up to April 5.

Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao on April 18 postponed.

Eredivisie

Matches suspended until March 31.

Bundesliga

All matches this weekend - bar RB Leipzig's home clash with Freiburg, which does not currently have restrictions - behind closed doors.

Elsewhere around Europe

The Swiss Football League has been put on hold until March 23.

All domestic football activity in Denmark suspended until March 29 at the earliest.

Belgian Cup final between Club Brugge and Antwerp scheduled to take place on March 22 postponed.

The Ukraine Premier League will go behind closed doors until April 3.

The Czech FA have announced they have suspended football fixtures until further notice.

MLS

Play has been suspended for 30 days from March 12.

Euro 2020 play-offs

Behind closed doors:

Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland (March 26)

Internationals

Postponed: