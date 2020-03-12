Football News

UEFA consider Champions League and Europa League suspension

Last Updated: 12/03/20 12:15pm

The Champions League may be suspended
UEFA is reviewing whether to suspend the Champions League and Europa League due to coronavirus.

Senior figures want it suspended with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved in their competitions.

Real Madrid were scheduled to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, but their first-team squad have been placed in quarantine.

The players will self-isolate for 15 days after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to follow...

