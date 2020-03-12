UEFA consider Champions League and Europa League suspension
Last Updated: 12/03/20 12:15pm
UEFA is reviewing whether to suspend the Champions League and Europa League due to coronavirus.
Senior figures want it suspended with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved in their competitions.
Real Madrid were scheduled to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, but their first-team squad have been placed in quarantine.
The players will self-isolate for 15 days after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.
More to follow...