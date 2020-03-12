Coronavirus: Real Madrid quarantined, La Liga suspended

Real Madrid players have been sent home to self-isolate for 15 days

Real Madrid's football players have been placed in quarantine after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The football and basketball teams work in different buildings at the campus, but the decision has been taken to send all players home to self-isolate for a period of 15 days.

La Liga has responded by suspending its next two matchdays.

Real Madrid were due to play Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, but the game now faces postponement.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus," a club statement said.

"The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City.

"In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine."

La Liga had already announced on Tuesday that its next two rounds of fixtures would be played behind closed doors, following guidance from Spain's ministry of health.

"La Liga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19," a La Liga statement read.

"It has been agreed that the competition will be suspended for the next two matchdays.

"Said decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise."

