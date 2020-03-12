Coronavirus: Real Madrid quarantined, La Liga suspended
La Liga suspends next two matchdays; Real due to face Man City in Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday
Last Updated: 12/03/20 12:06pm
Real Madrid's football players have been placed in quarantine after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The football and basketball teams work in different buildings at the campus, but the decision has been taken to send all players home to self-isolate for a period of 15 days.
La Liga has responded by suspending its next two matchdays.
Real Madrid were due to play Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, but the game now faces postponement.
"Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus," a club statement said.
"The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City.
"In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine."
La Liga had already announced on Tuesday that its next two rounds of fixtures would be played behind closed doors, following guidance from Spain's ministry of health.
"La Liga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19," a La Liga statement read.
"It has been agreed that the competition will be suspended for the next two matchdays.
"Said decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise."
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Football postponements and latest across the leagues
- The NBA season has been suspended "until further notice" after an unnamed player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, with the outbreak continuing to rip through the sporting schedule
- Lewis Hamilton has described the decision to continue as planned with this weekend's season-opening Australian GP, despite concerns over the coronavirus, as "very surprising"
- Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus but said he "is fine"
- The Danish football federation expects the friendly against England at Wembley later this month will be cancelled. The Danish federation says all domestic football activity will cease until March 29 at the earliest
- La Liga have suspended football fixtures for the next two matchdays
- The Premier League and English Football League have continued to indicate that they will follow government advice when it comes to postponements or playing matches behind closed doors. Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday but the Gunners' next game against Brighton - as well as other fixtures - are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned
- Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be in dialogue with the authorities over Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest, whose owner Evangelos Marinkis' positive diagnosis. Forest have confirmed that all players, staff and officers have tested negative for coronavirus
- Wolves' Europa League match against Olymiapkos is set to take place behind closed doors in Greece on Thursday night despite the Premier League club expressing their opposition. Manchester United's trip to LASK will also take place behind closed doors
- Inter's Europa League game on Thursday against Getafe has been postponed after the Spanish club said it wouldn't travel to Italy. Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League has also been called off. Serie A have advised the league's clubs not involved in UEFA competitions to suspend training for seven days