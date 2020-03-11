Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The club said the 25-year-old defender is currently not showing signs of any COVID-19 symptoms, but have confirmed that he has contracted the illness.

Rugani, who has made seven appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, was named as a substitute during the club's last game, a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8.

A statement from the club read: "The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him."

Italy has been put on lockdown this week due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the number of dead nationally has risen by 196 to 827 in a day - a jump of 31 per cent.

