Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal to be quarantined by Chile

Both Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez play their domestic football in areas affected by coronavirus

Chilean duo Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to the country ahead of their World Cup qualifier at home to Colombia on April 1.

Sanchez will be returning to Chile from Inter Milan where the situation with coronavirus is severe, while Barcelona midfielder Vidal will be travelling from Spain, where there is also a growing outbreak of the virus.

Chile's health minister Jaime Manalich told reporters on Tuesday of the precautions that will be in place given the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Chile are due to face Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on March 26 in Montevideo before heading to Chile to face Colombia.