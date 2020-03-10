Manchester United's game at LASK in Europa League to be played behind closed doors

Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first-leg match at LASK on Thursday will be played behind closed doors due to concerns around coronavirus.

The Austrian Interior Minister has said the country was banning outdoor events of more than 500 people.

A post on the club's Twitter account said: "LASK has announced that the home game against Man Utd scheduled for Thursday must take place without a spectators. The association will provide further information after publication of the relevant decree."

Austrian Bundesliga chairman Christian Ebenbauer said: "Of course we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation across the country.

"We fully trust the experts responsible and of course implement the measures to protect the population. Like other organisers, these measures are associated with massive organisational and financial challenges for us and our clubs."

Bayern's Champions League last-16 second leg match with Chelsea and their Bundesliga match with Eintracht Frankfurt four days later could also be played without fans

The German champions sit in a comfortable position going into the match as they lead Chelsea 3-0 from the first leg.

Tottenham's Champions League last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig on Tuesday night will have supporters in attendance but Barcelona vs Napoli, Valencia vs Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund will all be played behind closed doors.