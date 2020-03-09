Coronavirus: Italy set to suspend all sporting events until April 3

The Italian national football team are due to play England at Wembley on March 27

All sporting events in Italy - including all matches in Serie A - are set to be suspended until April 3 due to the growing spread of coronavirus.

Italy's top sports body, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) called for all sports to be blocked until April 3 and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure.

This would include all matches in Serie A, Italy's highest football division, but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams competing in international competitions such as the Champions League or 2020 European Championships.

In a statement released after a meeting between representatives from all major Italian team sports federations, CONI said: "Health protection is the top priority for everyone."

Serie A had resumed on Sunday with five games played in empty stadiums. Twelve rounds remain with eight-time defending champions Juventus holding a one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table.

Around 16 million people in the northern part of the country are in lockdown due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Italy has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus so far, with over 9,000 confirmed cases and 463 deaths.