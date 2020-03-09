Coronavirus: France vs Ireland Six Nations match postponed

The Six Nations game between France and Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday has been postponed due to coronavirus

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has confirmed that France's final Six Nations game against Ireland in Paris on Saturday has been postponed.

Maracineanu did not specify the new date for the game, nor say whether or not the other final Six Nations match on Saturday between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff had also been postponed.

French media had earlier reported on Monday that all games on the final day of rugby's Six Nations Championship on Saturday had been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continues to rise.

1:00 Geraint Hughes outlines what happened in the meeting between sporting stakeholders and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Geraint Hughes outlines what happened in the meeting between sporting stakeholders and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

The country reported 1,126 cases of the virus as of Sunday, up 19 per cent from the day before and the second largest number of cases in Europe after Italy.

So far, 19 people in France have died. Protests, exams and public transport could be exempt from the ban on large gatherings.

Earlier, Paris police said the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans. Maracineanu said it was not possible to postpone the football match because of the crowded calendar.