Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2025

Friday 21st February

Allianz Premier 15s
Gloucester-Hartpury Women 0 0 19:45 Harlequins Ladies
Leicester Tigers Women 0 0 19:45 Exeter Chiefs Women
Loughborough Lightning 0 0 19:45 Ealing Trailfinders Women
Saracens Women 0 0 19:45 Sale Sharks Women
Super Rugby
Chiefs 0 0 06:05 Crusaders
Reds 0 0 08:35 Moana Pasifika
Guinness U20 Six Nations
England U20 0 0 19:15 Scotland U20
Wales U20 0 0 19:45 Ireland U20

Saturday 22nd February

Guinness Six Nations
Wales 0 0 14:15 Ireland
England 0 0 16:45 Scotland
International Match
Poland 0 0 15:00 Croatia
United Rugby Championship
Bulls 0 0 12:00 Lions
Super Rugby
Hurricanes 0 0 03:35 Fijian Drua
Highlanders 0 0 06:05 Blues
Brumbies 0 0 08:35 Western Force
Top 14
Castres 0 0 13:30 Lyon
La Rochelle 0 0 15:30 Racing 92
Pau 0 0 15:30 Perpignan
Toulon 0 0 15:30 Stade Francais
Vannes 0 0 15:30 Montpellier
Toulouse 0 0 20:05 Bayonne
Guinness U20 Six Nations
Italy U20 0 0 19:45 France U20

Sunday 23rd February

Guinness Six Nations
Italy 0 0 15:00 France
Top 14
Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 20:05 Clermont Auvergne

©2025 Sky UK