Prem Rugby: Bath snatch last-gasp win after Exeter Chiefs' 26-point fightback at the Rec

Bath struck for last-gasp Prem Rugby victory after Exeter Chiefs fought to level from 26-0 behind at the Rec

Bath lost a 26-point lead in an epic south-west derby only to snatch back victory in the most dramatic fashion in the closing seconds to beat Exeter 33-26 and move back to the top of the Prem Rugby table.

Exeter showed huge resilience to recover from a red card at the start of the game and drew level with just six minutes remaining, but a try after 33 phases by No 8 Arthur Green saved Bath at the death.

The drama began in the opening seconds when Henry Arundell was upended by opposite number Campbell Ridl and referee Luke Pearce showed the left-wing a red card, reducing the visitors to 14 players for 20 minutes at the Recreation Ground.

Bath, fired up after their shock home defeat to Northampton last weekend, made the most of the numerical advantage by scoring four tries in rapid succession.

Prop Beno Obano was first over the line, finishing off a line-out catch-and-drive after Tom Dunn, debutant lock Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi and Alfie Barbeary had battered away.

A tapped penalty provided the second for Barbeary, showing his best form since last season's Prem championship campaign.

No sooner had Finn Russell struck his second conversion than Barbeary was bullocking his way upfield from the restart, creating momentum for Bath to add a free-flowing third try for Santi Carreras.

As Arundell returned after treatment and Exeter continued to concede penalties, Ollie Lawrence dotted down in the corner to reward another close-range drive from a line-out.

Russell was wide with the conversion but Bath had their bonus point and a 26-0 lead.

Once restored to 15 players, Exeter began to contest the breakdown more aggressively and Henry Slade punished the hosts' indiscretions with his kicks to the corner.

Hooker Joseph Dweba first scored from a catch-and-drive and that try was quickly followed by a touchdown in the left corner by Olly Woodburn. Slade converted both scores and Exeter were suddenly back in the game at 26-14.

Bath thought they had a fifth try soon after the break but skipper Ben Spencer's try was rubbed out for an inadvertent but helpful obstruction as Cameron Redpath made an opening in the visitors' 22.

Now it was Bath who were on the back foot, conceding a series of penalties that eventually forced them into desperate defence.

Led by their skipper, Dafydd Jenkins, the visitors surged to the home line and No 8 Greg Fisilau plunged over for a deserved try after 67 minutes, but Slade's conversion was well wide.

As the tension built, Bath were now hanging on for dear life but Immanuel Feyi-Waboso squeezed in for a dramatic try in the corner, which Slade converted to bring the sides level.

Somehow, Bath dug deep to build a prolonged attack at the other end.

Carreras was hauled down under the posts but replacement Green was in support to score under the posts before Russell added the conversion.