Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he has virus

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he has coronavirus - just days after he attended the home game against Millwall.

Marinakis said "the recent virus has visited me" in a statement on his official Instagram page.

The Greek businessman insisted he was now following the advice of doctors regarding self-isolation after contracting coronavirus.

Marinakis said: "The recent virus has "visited" me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

"I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors' instructions. I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery."

Marinakis was in attendance for the 3-0 home defeat to Millwall in the Championship on Friday, but it is not known if he had already contracted the virus.

Sky Sports News is seeking confirmation from Forest about whether the 52-year-old, who also owns Greek side Olympiakos, met the team on Friday night.

A crowd of 27,307 was in attendance at The City Ground.

An initial discussion has taken place between Forest and the EFL, and that those conversations will continue throughout the day to ascertain the situation.

A Millwall spokesman said: "Millwall are aware of the news and are seeking appropriate medical advice and guidance. All necessary precautions are already being taken."

'No Arsenal staff in contact with Marinakis, no reported symptoms'

Following Arsenal's Europa League last-32 tie against Olympiakos, who are also owned by Marinakis, the club have confirmed no staff came into contact with him, or have reported any coronavirus symptoms since.

A club spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Our home match with Olympiacos in the Europa League was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with Mr Marinakis on that matchday have reported any symptoms since.

"We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to Coronavirus. We're following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff.

"This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre."

