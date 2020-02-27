Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (agg: 2-2): Youssef El Arabi strikes as Gunners crash out on away goals

Arsenal were sent crashing out of the Europa League on away goals after Olympiakos stunned Mikel Arteta's side with a 2-1 victory (2-2 on aggregate) to book their place in the last 16.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, the Gunners, who put in an extremely disjointed display, were pegged back by Pape Abou Cisse's strike (53), which forced the tie to extra-time.

Arsenal thought they had snatched victory late in the second half of extra-time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning volley, but Youssef El Arabi popped up in the 119th minute to shock the Emirates and cap a historic night for the Greek side.

They now go into the round-of-16 draw, which will take place on Friday, while Arsenal's only remaining hope of Champions League football next season rests on a top-four finish in the Premier League, where they are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 games of the season remaining.

Ecstasy to agony for Arsenal

Image: Arsenal celebrate Aubameyang's stunning volley

Image: Arsenal players react after losing to Olympiakos

Image: Mikel Arteta is distraught after his side were sent crashing out of the Europa League

How Olympiakos stunned Arsenal

Arteta named a strong side, including Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil as Arsenal looked to keep their Europa League challenge on track.

Granit Xhaka and Pepe had efforts blocked in quick succession in the early stages, before Pepe was hauled down right on the edge of the penalty area by Ousseynou Ba as he looked to burst through on goal.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Bellerin (5), Mustafi (7), Luiz (6), Saka (6), Ceballos (5), Aubameyang (6), Ozil (5), Pepe (4), Lacazette (5).



Subs: Torreira (6), Willock (6), Sokratis (6), Martinelli (6).



Olympiakos: Jose Sa (7), Elabdellaoui (7), Cisse (8), Ba (8), Tsimikas (8), Bouchalakis (7), Guilherme (7), Camara (7), Randjelovic (7), El Arabi (8), Valbuena (7).



Subs: Masouras (7), Gaspar (6), Lovera (n/a), Papadopoulos (n/a).



Man of the match: Pape Abou Cisse.

Ba was cautioned by referee Davide Massa, but Pepe could not take advantage as his free-kick failed to trouble goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The Gunners, who needed two crucial interventions from Shkodran Mustafi to thwart Olympiakos, started sluggishly and they struggled to find their fluency as Arteta watched on closely from the sidelines.

Arsenal thought they were in front just before half-time as Bukayo Saka crossed for Lacazette to turn home but - unlike the goal from the same combination in Greece a week earlier - this one was correctly ruled out for offside against the full-back.

After a first half with hardly any chances, it was Olympiakos who would stun north London as they look the lead. Mathieu Valbuena put a corner into the middle of the Arsenal box and picked out a completely unmarked Cisse, who guided his header past Bernd Leno.

Image: Olympiakos' Senegalese defender Cisse Abdou celebrates after scoring against Arsenal

Olympiakos took confidence from taking the lead and it took until the 77th minute for Arsenal to have their first shot on target, Pepe drawing a smart stop out of Sa, with Lacazette heading the rebound wide with the goal at his mercy.

With the visitors starting to drop deep, substitute Lucas Torreira was next to force Sa into action with a low effort from the edge of the box before a fine last-ditch Tsimikas challenge stopped Ozil from getting a shot away as the game went into extra-time.

Arsenal team news Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta opted to make just two changes.



The Gunners held a 1-0 lead following Alexandre Lacazette's late winner in Greece and the France striker was recalled in place of Eddie Nketiah.



Bukayo Saka also came back into the starting XI having come off the bench in Sunday's win over Everton for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

Olympiakos substitute Giorgos Masouras clipped the top of Leno's crossbar as the second half of extra-time got under way.

Arsenal were still struggling for rhythm but it would be their main man, Aubameyang, who looked to have rescued their European hopes. Ozil crossed into the middle where Gabriel Martinelli contested a header and the loose ball dropped to Aubameyang to finish with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

Image: Aubameyang scores for Arsenal

However, despite just six minutes remaining, it would not be the end of the drama as El Arabi swept home in the final moments to send the away fans into raptures

There was still time for one more chance and it fell to Aubameyang, but this time the Gunners skipper, who had just the goalkeeper to beat, could only fire wide from six yards out as a chance of silverware and a path to the Champions League disappeared for Arteta and Arsenal.

Image: Olympiakos' bench celebrates at the Emirates

What the managers said...

1:33 Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League by saying his team had enough chances to win the tie

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "It hurts big time. We had a lot of hope in this competition. It was a great way for us to be able to go to Europe and as well, it's a very beautiful competition to try to win. I think we did a lot of positive things in the game, I think we created a lot of positive chances to win the game but if you concede two set pieces in a tie like this you put yourself in big trouble.

"I just want to concentrate now on lifting those players and getting back the belief, and convince them that there is still a lot to play for, and move on. It's part of this sport that a big disappointment can happen and it happened tonight. We have to learn and react as a team and as a club.

"I'm the first one, I have to lift them, it's my job. That's the first thing I have to do. First of all we have to digest it because it's very, very painful tonight."

Arteta faces huge challenge after dramatic exit

Analysis from Sky Sports' Oliver Yew...

"It hurts big time," Mikel Arteta said in his post-match press conference. "We had a lot of hope in this competition. It was a great way for us to be able to go to Europe and as well, it's a very beautiful competition to try to win."

The pain of this Europa League exit will take a lot of getting over for Arsenal and Arteta. This competition was a big chance of silverware and a route into the Champions League, but that all disappeared in dramatic circumstances as Olympiakos snatched a place in the last 16 at the expense of the Gunners.

Image: Shkodran Mustafi reacts after Olympiakos' opening goal

There was a positive atmosphere starting to build around the Emirates Stadium as Arteta led his side to unbeaten start to 2020. They had just had three wins in a week and everything was starting to look better, but now, the Spaniard faces the biggest challenge of his short managerial career as he attempts to lift his players after that heart-breaking exit.

There is still the FA Cup to play for and although it's an outside chance, they can still finish in the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League. Arteta must now find a way to brighten the mood in the Arsenal camp, and quickly, because if he does not, all his good early work at the Emirates Stadium will be undone.

It's a big test for Arteta and his coaching staff, and he knows it. "I'm the first one, I have to lift them, it's my job," he said. "That's the first thing I have to do. First of all we have to digest it because it's very, very painful tonight."

It's a challenge they must overcome though, starting against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday, otherwise their season will be over very quickly.

Opta stats - Arsenal's night to forget

Arsenal have failed to progress from a European tie (including qualifiers) after winning the first leg away from home for the first time ever (18 occasions).

The Gunners suffered their first defeat since December 2019 in the Premier League (1-2 v Chelsea), ending their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Arsenal have lost consecutive home games in European competition for the first time since February/September 2015 in the Champions League, also losing the second of those games against Olympiakos.

Arsenal had to wait until the 76th minute to attempt their first shot on target in this game (from Nicolas Pepe).

A thorn in Arsenal's side Olympiakos have won each of their last two away games against Arsenal, having lost their first three against the Gunners on the road.

