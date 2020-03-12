Lewis Hamilton 'surprised' F1's Australian GP opener is going ahead

Lewis Hamilton has said he is "very surprised" that F1's season-opening Australian GP is going ahead this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak

The F1 world champion expressed his views at the Thursday press conference in Melbourne.

The sport has put a number of measures in place at Albert Park on precautionary grounds and the race weekend is scheduled to go ahead.

"I am really very, very surprised that we're here. I think it's great that we have races but for me it's shocking that we are all sitting in this room [for the conference]," said Hamilton.

"There are so many fans here already today and it seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little bit late.

"But already this morning you have seen Trump shutting down the borders from Europe to the States and you are seeing the NBA has been suspended, yet Formula 1 continues to go on."

Hamilton, who said he was following all the necessary precautions, added: "It's a concern I think for the people here seeing it's quite a big circus that's come here. It's definitely concerning for me."

F1 officials monitoring situation

F1 and FIA officials have said they are taking a "scientific approach" to the pandemic in order to protect personnel and fans at their events.

"F1 is in constant dialogue with promoters, governmental bodies and expert health authorities to ensure the safeguarding of everyone inside and around the sport," explained F1 earlier this week.

The measures in force at the Australian GP have seen five team members - four at Haas and one at McLaren - placing themselves into precautionary self-isolation and undergoing tests on precautionary grounds after displaying fever-like symptoms. The test results are not yet known.

Australian GP chief executive Andrew Westacott told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "Coronavirus is one of those things which is unique and will throw up different circumstances but we had 86,000 in the MCG for the women's T20 World Cup final, it was a big mass gathering.

"The event is going on, all the teams are here, the freights are being unloaded, and we've got 1500 workers putting finishing touches to the venue."

Next week's second round of the season will take place behind-closed-doors in Bahrain, while what was scheduled to be the fourth round in China in mid-April was postponed last month.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who serves as a director on the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told Sky Sports: "We are all here and we are trying to get on with the job.

"It's a bit of a different situation compared to normal but I think that's probably true for not just F1, it's probably true for the entire world right now. It's a bit difficult to know where you stand. But we are here so we'll try to get on with it."

Charles Leclerc said: "I personally trust the FIA. Obviously they have a lot more information than I do about all of this and also the Australian government for putting this Grand Prix in place. I trust the FIA and Australia for making this happen and I hope it will be all fine."