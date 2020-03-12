F1's Australian GP to be cancelled after coronavirus case

1:33 Craig Slater reports from Melbourne where it's been decided that the F1 Australian Grand Prix will not go ahead Craig Slater reports from Melbourne where it's been decided that the F1 Australian Grand Prix will not go ahead

Formula 1 will not be racing at the Australian GP this weekend in the wake of a McLaren team member contracting coronavirus.

It is understood that the majority of teams decided against racing at Albert Park during talks held on Thursday night.

F1 and the FIA are expected to formally announce the move.

McLaren confirmed earlier on Thursday that they were withdrawing from the weekend after a team member had tested positive for coronavirus.

A McLaren statement read: "The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

"The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis."

Melbourne becomes the second F1 race to be called off on its intended date, with the Chinese GP - which had been due to be the fourth round of the season - postponed from its mid-April slot last month.

The Australian GP Corporation confirmed that, in total, eight F1 personnel had been tested for potential coronavirus by medical chiefs in the local state of Victoria. Seven returned negative results, with the individual from McLaren testing positive.

Australian GP officials said a ninth individual, who is not connected to a team, the FIA, or suppliers, was awaiting the results of a test.