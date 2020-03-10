F1 2020 quiz and preview: Getting to know the drivers and teams

The F1 2020 grid is filled with talent - from world champions, to rising stars, to overtake kings. But how well do you know the 20 drivers?

Ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian GP, test out your knowledge with our 10-question quiz - and don't forget to read our full preview of the grid below!

The quiz

Getting to know the drivers

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

One's a six-time world champion. The other is a driver so desperate to seal his first. Hamilton has got the better over Bottas in their three seasons together at Mercedes so far, and has history in his sights in 2020 as he closes in on Michael Schumacher's title and win records. Although Bottas has yet to topple his team-mate, he did enjoy his best F1 season in 2019, and will hope for a prolonged title fight this season. Especially in a contract year.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

Leclerc vs Vettel - the young star vs the four-time world champion - was always going to deliver an intriguing contest at Ferrari and we got that in 2019. Leclerc established himself as a star last season, with more poles than any other driver, as he got the better of Vettel - and their duel lasted all season, from team orders and squabbles to a dramatic crash in Brazil. Vettel will be desperate to wrestle back superiority this year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen, Alex Albon

Verstappen, now astonishingly approaching his sixth F1 season at the age of just 22, appears set for a title assault as Red Bull up the ante with Honda. And after seeing off Daniel Ricciardo, and then Pierre Gasly after just half a season, it is Albon's turn to step up to the plate as the Dutchman's full-time team-mate. Albon fared well in his nine races last year - although he was still, understandably given he was an F1 rookie who had only just joined Red Bull from Toro Rosso, well off the pace of Verstappen. So 2020 is a big year.

McLaren

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris

Sainz and Norris established themselves as one of F1's most popular duos in their first year at McLaren - and they were pretty handy on the track too. Sainz secured the team's first podium in five years, and finished an impressive sixth in the championship, while Norris shone in his rookie year - particularly in qualifying. Improving on 2019 will be tough considering McLaren finished fourth, but the team appear well set for the future with this exciting pairing.

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon

One of only two completely new partnerships this year, Ricciardo vs Ocon should be an interesting battle. Ricciardo, coming off the back of a good but not great first year with Renault, will really hope to kick on this season with his contract expiring, but will have his work cut out against Ocon - who was unlucky to sit out of F1 last year.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat

Credit to Gasly, he certainly didn't perform like a driver who had been dumped by Red Bull when moving back to Toro Rosso last season. Gasly's form gave Kvyat, who impressed alongside Albon, a problem - and the Russian will look to bounce back this year as the pair reunite for the newly-renamed AlphaTauri.

Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll

No driver has enjoyed as long a stay at his team than Perez has at Racing Point, with the Mexican now approaching his eighth season with the Silverstone outfit. Perez and Stroll, in their second year as team-mates, seem to have a good package at their disposal this year, one which could give Stroll no hiding place when it comes to his qualifying.

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

It was a season of two halfs for Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in 2019. Raikkonen thrashed his team-mate up until the summer break, but Giovinazzi bounced back thereafter. That adds intrigue at Alfa Romeo in 2020 - a season in which Raikkonen is set to break F1's all-time record for races entered.

Haas

Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean

Magnussen and Grosjean have been together at Haas for three years now, with the team opting for consistency after a dreadful year in terms of their car's performance in 2019. Magnussen and Grosjean have been evenly-matched in all of their seasons so far, but you sense this is a crunch year ahead of a big shake-up in 2021.

Williams

George Russell, Nicholas Latifi

Despite being tasked with what was by far the slowest car on the grid last year, Russell performed ably in his rookie year despite failing to pick up a point. He even out-qualified Robert Kubica at every round. He could have a tougher test this year with Latifi one of F1's best-prepared rookies in recent years.

