Coronavirus: Real Madrid quarantined, Man City game off, La Liga suspended

Real Madrid players have been sent home to self-isolate for 15 days

Manchester City's Champions League match with Real Madrid has been postponed after the Spanish club's first team entered quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

Real Madrid's footballers have been forced to self-isolate after a member of the club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the virus.

The two teams work in different buildings at the campus, but the decision was taken to send all players home to self-isolate for a period of 15 days.

Having already announced that its next two rounds of fixtures would be played behind closed doors, following guidance from Spain's ministry of health, La Liga confirmed on Thursday that those matches would now be suspended.

Real Madrid had been due to play Pep Guardiola's team in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday.

A City statement said: "The decision to postpone Tuesday's game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for 15 days, after it emerged that a player from the club's basketball team tested positive for Covid-19."

City added: "The club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid's football and basketball teams.

"Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course."

UEFA also revealed that the match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais would not take place as scheduled.

