Laura Kenny wins gold at National Track Championships

Laura Kenny claimed scratch race gold as she made her first National Track Championships appearance since 2015.

Kenny finished just ahead of fellow Olympic champions Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald in Manchester in a race that had seen youngster Jenny Holl out in front.

Kenny said: "When Jenny went, I was thinking 'seven laps is a long way still to go', but nobody chased, so with two laps to go she had a big gap.

"I didn't want to be the one to take it on because I don't think I can sprint full gas for two laps, so when Katie came over, I was getting on that wheel - to be able to get a lead-out from one of the world's best was perfect for me!"

She added: "Sometimes people think because you've won at World Championships and Olympics, Nationals can't mean too much, but it does.

"Every race means something, and to wear this jersey means you've not only beaten the other girls from your country, you've beaten the world's best."

Husband Jason Kenny came second in the men's sprint, the six-time Olympic champion being beaten in the final by Joe Truman.