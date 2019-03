Katie Archibald out of Madison at World Track Cycling Championships with concussion

Katie Archibald is out of Saturday's Madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow after crashing heavily in Friday's omnium.

The Great Britain team said Archibald had developed a concussion following the closing points race of the omnium, in which she crashed heavily with American Jennifer Valente but got back on her bike to finish seventh overall.

Elinor Barker, who took gold in the scratch race on Wednesday, will now partner Neah Evans in the Madison.

Archibald was riding the omnium after Laura Kenny withdrew from the event on Friday morning, having said she had been feeling unwell and unable to perform to her best this week.

Britain's performance director Stephen Park said: "Katie was involved in a heavy crash yesterday and, after an initial assessment from our doctor on the track, was deemed fit to carry on racing.

"However, a reassessment this morning showed Katie has developed signs of concussion and therefore has been withdrawn from the Madison on medical advice.

"As she expressed yesterday should this decision be made, Katie is extremely disappointed not to race today. However, the welfare of our athletes is paramount and we have a concussion policy in place to follow when such incidents occur."