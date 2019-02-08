Cycling News

Home

Glasgow to host 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Last Updated: 08/02/19 5:06pm

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Glasgow will become the first city to host the inaugural combined World Championships in 2023, cycling's world governing body the UCI has announced.

The event will bring together 13 existing World Championships for the first time, including road, track, BMX and mountain biking, turning the host city "into a true world cycling capital" according to UCI president David Lappartient.

Speaking at Friday's announcement at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Lappartient said: "I am delighted that the UCI has today awarded the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships to Glasgow and Scotland.

"The creation and the implementation of this event was one of the commitments I had made during my campaign for UCI presidency and I am proud to have fulfilled it.

"I wish to thank EventScotland, Glasgow Life, UK Sport and British Cycling for their enthusiastic involvement in the very first edition of this historic event, which will uniquely showcase our sport and its different disciplines on an international stage.

"Glasgow and Scotland has a great deal of experience in the organisation of major sporting events, notably multi-sports, such as the first edition of the European Sports Championships that it organised in 2018.

"I am convinced that the UCI Cycling World Championships will be a great success, and I look forward enormously to preparing them with our Scottish partners."

UCI president David Lappartient believes Glasgow will be a great host
UCI president David Lappartient believes Glasgow will be a great host

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Chris Hoy added: "To see Glasgow build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 - and more recently the European Championships - to become the first city to host a combined cycling world championships is a real coup for the city and Scotland.

"I'm looking forward to witnessing first-hand what I know will be another fantastic event not only on the velodrome track in 2023, but across all disciplines of our great sport."

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Team Sky

Discover more about the British team at www.teamsky.com

Team Sky Twitter

Keep up with all the team's latest news at @teamsky

WIGGINS

Visit the Facebook page of Sir Bradley Wiggins' road team

WIGGINS Twitter

Keep up with all the team's latest news at @OfficialWIGGINS

British Cycling

Follow Britain's track riders

©2019 Sky UK