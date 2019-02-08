Glasgow to host 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Glasgow will become the first city to host the inaugural combined World Championships in 2023, cycling's world governing body the UCI has announced.

The event will bring together 13 existing World Championships for the first time, including road, track, BMX and mountain biking, turning the host city "into a true world cycling capital" according to UCI president David Lappartient.

Speaking at Friday's announcement at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Lappartient said: "I am delighted that the UCI has today awarded the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships to Glasgow and Scotland.

"The creation and the implementation of this event was one of the commitments I had made during my campaign for UCI presidency and I am proud to have fulfilled it.

We’re excited to announce that the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships 🌈 will be held in Glasgow and across Scotland!󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Bringing together multiple disciplines, #Scotland2023 will ignite a celebration of cycling in all its forms! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/u6vCIx5JI6 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) February 8, 2019

"I wish to thank EventScotland, Glasgow Life, UK Sport and British Cycling for their enthusiastic involvement in the very first edition of this historic event, which will uniquely showcase our sport and its different disciplines on an international stage.

"Glasgow and Scotland has a great deal of experience in the organisation of major sporting events, notably multi-sports, such as the first edition of the European Sports Championships that it organised in 2018.

"I am convinced that the UCI Cycling World Championships will be a great success, and I look forward enormously to preparing them with our Scottish partners."

UCI president David Lappartient believes Glasgow will be a great host

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Chris Hoy added: "To see Glasgow build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 - and more recently the European Championships - to become the first city to host a combined cycling world championships is a real coup for the city and Scotland.

"I'm looking forward to witnessing first-hand what I know will be another fantastic event not only on the velodrome track in 2023, but across all disciplines of our great sport."