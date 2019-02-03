Dylan van Baarle wins Herald Sun Tour as Team Sky dominate final stage

Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle is the new Herald Sun Tour champion

Team Sky narrowly missed out on a clean sweep of the jerseys at the Herald Sun Tour in Australia, which was won by Dylan van Baarle.

Van Baarle finished ninth behind Team Sky team-mate Kristoffer Halvorsen on the final stage in Melbourne, the young Norwegian narrowly beating Dion Smith in a reduced bunch sprint.

It was the second stage win for Team Sky in the five-day race after Owain Doull's victory on Friday.

Van Baarle finished 24 seconds ahead of Australia's Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Team-mate Christian Knees won the King of the Mountains prize, while Pavel Sivakov was the leading young rider and Team Sky also won the team prize with three riders finishing in the overall top 10.

Only Team Bridgelane's Ayden Toovey denied Team Sky the sweep as he beat Van Baarle and Halvorsen to the green points jersey by two points.

Van Baarle played a domestique role in the closing stage, which featured 21 laps around Melbourne's Botanical Gardens, helping set the race up for sprinters Halvorsen and Doull.

And it was Halvorsen who made the most of the team's hard work with his first win since joining Team Sky at the start of the 2018 season.

Van Baarle said: "I'm really happy I could win here. I have to thank the whole team.

"They did a really really good job today and also with Kristoffer winning the stage it's incredible. It's been a great trip down to Australia and I'm happy it finished off this way.

"Of course you think about it but when a plan comes together it's super nice. This is a really fantastic race at Herald Sun Tour and I enjoy it here a lot. I'm looking forward to coming back!"