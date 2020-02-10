Great Britain name strong UCI Track Cycling World Championships squad

Jason and Laura Kenny will be competing in Berlin

Great Britain have named six Olympic champions in their squad for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships as they enter final preparations for Tokyo 2020.

Laura and Jason Kenny, who both could become Britain's most successful Olympians later this year, are in the 20-rider squad for Berlin along with fellow gold medallists Ed Clancy, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Phil Hindes.

Laura Kenny, Archibald and Barker are joined in the women's endurance squad by European team pursuit champions Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans, as well as senior academy rider Josie Knight.

Three-time Olympic champion Clancy headlines a men's endurance squad which includes former world champions Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Kian Emadi, as well as Ollie Wood, Mark Stewart and Matt Walls.

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny and two-time gold medallist Hindes are in the men's sprint squad alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens, while Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant is joined by Lauren Bate and Sophie Capewell in the women's sprint squad.

The World Championships, which begin on February 26, represent the final chance to score qualifying points for Tokyo, and will be key in British Cycling's final squad selection for the Games.

Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant is also in the squad

Performance director Stephen Park said: "The world championships in Berlin mark an important milestone on the path to the Olympic Games for the track cyclists and, as has always been our clear intention for this stage of the cycle, our focus now is on those riders who we believe have the potential to win a medal in Tokyo.

"The bar in track cycling is continuously being raised, which is great for keeping the sport healthy, but also means the fight for every medal is much tougher so Berlin will be interesting.

"It's also a good opportunity for our riders to show the selectors what they're capable of and to help stake their claim on a place within the Olympic squad.

"Morale within the team is high as the anticipation of an Olympic Games grows, and everyone is looking forward to competing in Berlin."