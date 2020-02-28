Laura Kenny in big crash at Track Cycling World Championships omnium event

Laura Kenny had a visible cut near her right eye but appeared otherwise unhurt

Britain's two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin on Friday.

Kenny, who took gold in the omnium at the London and Rio de Janiero Olympics in 2012 and 2016, as well as the team pursuit at both Games, went down just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the scratch race.

Five riders were involved in the crash in Berlin

It was confirmed that Kenny would continue in the event despite her medal hopes effectively being over, seeing the race as a learning opportunity against her Olympic rivals.

British Cycling said Kenny had stitches around her right eye, and got the all-clear from doctors following a concussion check.

Kenny is racing in Berlin only a month after breaking her shoulder during the omnium at last month's World Cup in Canada.

The 27-year-old suffered bleeding close to her right eye and received lengthy treatment from Great Britain's medical team at the side of the track following the accident.

The incident happened during day three at the Track Cycling World Championships

Kenny was one of five riders hurt in the crash, with Mexico's Lizbeth Salazar taken from the track on a stretcher.

Kirsten Wild, the reigning omnium world champion and a major threat to Kenny's Olympic crown, was relegated from second place for causing the incident.

Victory went to Japan's Yumi Kajihara with American Jennifer Valente moving up to second after Wild's relegation.