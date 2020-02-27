Chris Froome tested for coronavirus as UAE Tour cancelled

Chris Froome has only just returned to competition after an eight-month absence

Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among riders being tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was cancelled amid health fears on Thursday.

The final two stages of the race were due to take place on Friday and Saturday but the race was abandoned after two riders were taken ill.

All riders and staff were confined to their rooms at the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Froome, who was using the race to make his long-awaited comeback from the career-threatening injuries he suffered last June, tweeted the news that he was awaiting a test for the virus.

"It's a shame that the #UAETour has been cancelled but public health must come first," the Team Ineos rider wrote.

"We are all awaiting testing and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope those affected make a speedy recovery and there aren't any further cases #coronavirus."

Organisers are yet to make a formal announcement, but a number of teams confirmed the race had been cancelled.

A tweet from the Jumbo-Visma team said: "We have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurrence of the coronavirus. We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments."

Riders and staff stay at the hotel throughout the seven-stage race, which began on Sunday.

Britain's Adam Yates, riding for Mitchelton-Scott, was in the leader's red jersey following Thursday's stage five to Jebel Hafeet.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealed on Thursday night that the event was called off after two Italian participants had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

"The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race's participants as safety comes at the top of all priorities," the council said in a statement.

"In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that all the race's participants, administrative staff and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in co-ordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.

"The ministry added that all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients, to guarantee protection of the society and its safety and preserve public trust."