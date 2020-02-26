Coronavirus: Ireland vs Italy Six Nations game postponed due to outbreak

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton and Italy's Luca Bigi

Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin next month has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The IRFU confirmed the news after a meeting between their chief executive Phillip Browne and health minister Simon Harris on Wednesday.

The governing body then said in a statement: "At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the government's need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus.

"We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health.

"The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.

Ireland beat Italy 26-16 when the two sides met in the Six Nations last year in Rome, but their March match has been postponed Ireland beat Italy 26-16 when the two sides met in the Six Nations last year in Rome, but their March match has been postponed

"We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days."

On Tuesday, Harris voiced worries over the Italy team and supporters travelling to Ireland for the fixture at the Aviva Stadium on March 7, due to the spread of coronavirus across parts of northern Italy and the south.

He said that his department believed the game should not go ahead, saying: "The government are here to lead the country in relation to public health decisions. I think it's somewhat unfair to be asking the IRFU to make decisions like this."

Eleven people have died in Italy due to the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 322.

Scotland Women's match in Italy on Sunday was cancelled and is yet to be rearranged, while two PRO14 matches, including Ulster's clash with Treviso, were also called off.

England are currently scheduled to play Italy in Rome on Saturday March 14 and towns in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, which are hundreds of miles north of the capital, have been on lockdown as Italy became the country with the largest number of cases in Europe over the weekend.