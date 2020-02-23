Women's Six Nations: Italy vs Scotland off due to coronavirus outbreak in Milan area

Italy vs Scotland in the Women's Six Nations has been called off

The Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland in Milan on Sunday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the area.

A statement from tournament organisers said: "Further to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the Milan Area, the Italian Authorities have decided to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardi Regions."

Six Nations Rugby are now looking at options with the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) and Scottish Rugby to reschedule the fixture at a later date.

Scotland Women lost 0-53 to England Women in the second round of the Women's Six Nations

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Minister of Health Roberto Speranza took the decision to suspend sport in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto on Sunday.

Three fixtures in Serie A, including Atalanta vs Sassuolo, Inter Milan vs Sampdoria and Verona vs Cagliari have also been postponed, along with the Women's Serie A game between AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Two people in the regions - a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman - have died from coronavirus. More than 60 other people between Lombardy and Veneto have tested positive.