Women's Six Nations: Watch England vs Ireland via live YouTube stream

England continue their quest for a consecutive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam at home to Ireland on Sunday - and you can watch live via our YouTube stream from 12.15pm.

The Red Roses began the start of their title defence with a hard-fought 19-13 victory over France at Pau's Stade du Hameau.

Simon Middleton's team followed that up by racing to a stunning 53-0 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield - and that after the game had to be delayed due to Storm Ciara.

This week sees the Red Roses play their first home game of the 2020 Championship, as they host Ireland at Doncaster's Castle Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky One from 12.15pm.

Watch every match of the Red Roses' Women's Six Nations campaign live on air and via our YouTube streams.