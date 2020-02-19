Will Greenwood's podcast: Six Nations, Sexton vs Farrell and Tom May's charity run

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood dials in from the Himalayas as he gives his thoughts on Round 3 of the Six Nations.

Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined by Tom May, who next month will be running the London Loop - a pathway that runs 150 miles around London - to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease.

May's challenge will finish at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday March 7, when England men host Wales in the penultimate round of the Championship.

The trio discuss the captaincy of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell ahead of Ireland's trip to west London on Saturday, as well as Wales' game against unbeaten France, and Scotland's match against Italy.

We also hear from England fly-half Katy Daley-McLean, who spoke to James Gemmell about the women's Six Nations and the England team's tactic of training against men.