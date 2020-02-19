QUIZ: England vs Ireland past Six Nations matches at Twickenham

Owen Farrell breaks past Cian Healy during England's loss to Ireland at Twickenham in 2018

England face Ireland in a crucial Six Nations match at Twickenham on Sunday - but how well do you remember their previous meetings at the home of English rugby?

Ireland clinched the Grand Slam on their last visit to Twickenham in 2018, ending a run of three straight Six Nations defeats in south-west London. They will collect the Triple Crown if they emerge victorious this weekend, while also remaining on track for a second Grand Slam in three years.

England registered emphatic wins in both games against Ireland in 2019 and a third straight success will keep their Triple Crown and title hopes alive.

The teams have served up some memorable moments during their 10 previous Six Nations meetings at Twickenham. Test your knowledge by taking our quiz…