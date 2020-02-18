Mako Vunipola out of England's Six Nations match against Ireland

Mako Vunipola has travelled back to Tonga for family reasons

England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Ireland after travelling to Tonga due to family reasons.

The 29-year-old, who missed the opening match against France, was not included in Eddie Jones' 33-man selection - with Bath's Beno Obano coming in to replace him.

Centres Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi are included as they bid to return from injury.

Losing Vunipola is a major blow for England, who have already lost his younger brother Billy to a broken arm for the entire Six Nations.

Jones still has two high quality looseheads at his disposal, however, in Joe Marler and Ellis Genge.

England will give a fitness update on Tuilagi (groin) and Slade (ankle) on Wednesday.

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)