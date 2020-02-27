Six Nations chiefs to discuss coronavirus threat in Paris on Monday

France are top of the Six Nations standings but the tournament could be heavily disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak

Six Nations chiefs will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the impact the coronavirus has had on this year's championship.

Representatives from the home unions plus France and Italy will be present for the pre-scheduled World Rugby meeting that will now also include discussions over what additional action should be taken in response to the outbreak.

Ireland's match against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the potential threat posed to public health, taking with it the women's and U20 fixtures.

England's trip to Rome a week later is now in doubt due to the number of reported cases of the virus in northern Italy, which has become a major centre of infection with 11 towns in lockdown.

England Women's Emily Scarratt says the possibility of the coronavirus denying the Red Roses a Six Nations Grand Slam is 'out of our hands'

Around 20,000 England supporters are expected to descend on the Stadio Olimpico for the final game of the 2020 Six Nations with Eddie Jones' men still in title contention ahead of their meeting with Wales on Saturday 7 March.

It is the the movement of large numbers of people to and from areas of infection that is the biggest concern, leading to fears England's game could be rearranged.

Eleven people have died in Italy due to the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 400.

Scotland Women's match in Italy on Sunday was cancelled and is yet to be rearranged, while two PRO14 matches, including Ulster's clash with Treviso, were also called off.