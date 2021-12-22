World Darts Championship: Nathan Aspinall scrapes through, while Kim Huybrechts wins

Coverage of Wednesday evening's action is underway on Sky Sports Darts with 'Aubergenius' Dirk van Duijvenbode also playing

BOYLE SPORTS GRAND SLAM OF DARTS.RICOH ARENA.COVENTRY.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.QUARTER FINAL.MICHAEL VAN GERWEN V SIMON WHITLOCK.SIMON WHITLOCK IN ACTION.

Trending

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema