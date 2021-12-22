World Darts Championship: Nathan Aspinall scrapes through, while Kim Huybrechts wins

PDC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DAY EIGHT!Evening Session4x Second RoundNathan Aspinall 3-2 Joe MurnanDirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Boris KoltsovKim Huybrechts 3-1 Steve BeatonSimon Whitlock vs Martijn KleermakerAfternoon Session4x Second RoundRyan Searle 3-0 William BorlandGlen Durrant 0-3 William O’ConnorLuke Humphries 3-0 Rowby-John RodriguezJoe Cullen 3-2 Jim WilliamsPDC World Darts Championship: Draw, schedule & resultsFormer Handball star Hempel taking Ally Pally by stormSign in to watch live coverage on Sky Sports Darts