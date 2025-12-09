World Darts Championship: Mark Webster selects some unmissable matches at Ally Pally, including Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock

We've got pundit Mark Webster to pick the matches you simply cannot miss at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, including Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock.

This year's tournament has thrown up some intriguing contests following the draw for the biggest and best-ever Worlds on record.

Following the expansion of this year's £5m tournament, round one will take place across nine days of action from December 11-19, as all 128 players feature in a festive feast of darts at London's Alexandra Palace.

Round One has thrown up some stupendous matches, so we've asked our very own star and former Lakeside champion, 'Webby', to talk us through the most unmissable clashes.

Ricky Evans vs Man Lok Leung - Friday, December 12 from 7pm

Image: 'Rapid' Ricky Evans will bring up his 11th World Darts Championship appearance

This will be a great game - a good pace. I like the look of this match, but these are the games that Ricky has got to start winning.

He gets up for a big game but it's finding that consistency. He does seem to find his form at the Worlds so I'm tipping Ricky to come through this one.

Gian van Veen vs Cristo Reyes - Friday, December 12 from 7pm

Image: Gian van Veen won the European Championship in Dortmund

I really like this game just for the story! Great to see Cristo back... I love players who dig themselves out of holes and come back.

Gian has never won a game on the Ally Pally stage but I think that changes this year and I think he could have a deep run.

He's won a major now but it would be nice to see him at the back-end of the Worlds.

Andrew Gilding vs Cam Crabtree - Saturday, December 13 from 12.30pm

Image: Andrew Gilding is a former UK Open winner

Cameron was really impressive at the Grand Slam of Darts but I still think Andrew will have a little bit too much.

It might be an awkward contest but I do think Gilding will come through this one.

Cameron Menzies vs Charlie Manby - Monday, December 15 from 12.30pm

Image: Cameron Menzies faces a tough opening battle against Charlie Manby

Cameron has been lacking a bit of composure at times, while Charlie has got some big averages and played really well.

Cameron is a good player and although Charlie is an exciting prospect and he's put in some huge performances just getting here, I just think Menzies will find a way. He might get through a few rounds.

Menzies has grown as a player this year and I think he'll have a decent tournament.

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Andy Baetens - Monday, December 15 from 7pm

Image: Dirk van Duijvenbode was an Ally Pally quarter-finalist in 2021

I really like this game! Belgian star Baetens is a top performer and qualified for The Masters earlier this year.

He has won the WDF World Championship in 2023, but I still don't think we've seen enough of him on the big stage which is why I think Dirk will deal with the threat, but it could be a workout for him.

Connor Scutt vs Simon Whitlock - Monday, December 15 from 7pm

Image: Simon Whitlock returns to Alexandra Palace having missed last year's World Championship for the first time in 16 years

I'm so chuffed for Simon getting through - I think everybody was! It was fitting that he won the first Australian Premier League regardless if he had not got a spot at Ally Pally. Great to see him back.

This will be tight but I think Scutt will have slightly too much and win the game but Whitlock is such a brilliant story.

Dave Chisnall vs Fallon Sherrock - Thursday, December 18 from 7pm

Image: 'The Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock returns to Ally Pally

I know Dave is not playing well but I don't think Fallon has pulled up any trees this year, either. She's struggled away from the board and I think Dave will be too good.

Everyone is highlighting him as a seed in trouble but I think he'll find a way past Fallon.

Beau Greaves vs Daryl Gurney - Friday, December 19 from 7pm

Image: Beau Greaves will fancy her chances of upsetting Daryl Gurney

This is the one everyone wanted to avoid... I think Beau will beat him!

I don't think Daryl will fancy the draw and I think he's been quoted as saying he didn't want to play Beau like many of the seeds.

Daryl did well at the Players Championship but his darts were not landing quite right at the Grand Slam.

