PDC Darts: Opportunity knocks at World Darts Championships as semi-finals loom

Dimitri Van den Bergh is among the four names chasing a semi-final place at the World Darts Championship in north London

Three of the most talented emerging stars on planet darts will take aim at a place in the PDC World Championship semis when the quarter-finals get underway on Sunday.

While some familiar faces have battled their way through to the last eight, seven of the world's top 10 players have fallen by the wayside - and it has opened the door for the next generation to stake a claim.

World No 7 Peter Wright is the exception in an afternoon session that features the 2014 runner-up going up against reigning world youth champion Luke Humphries, who has reached the quarter-final for the second year in succession.

Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Humphries' predecessor as a two-time world youth champion, takes on Nathan Aspinall, the 29-year-old UK Open champion and semi-finalist last year.

We get the lowdown from the players and Sky Sports experts, and track how they've made their way through as the tournament reaches the business end...

World Darts Championship: Sunday's Quarter-Final order of play Afternoon Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright from 12.30pm Sky Sports Darts Evening Michael van Gerwen vs Darius Labanauskas Glen Durrant vs Gerwyn Price from 7pm Sky Sports Darts

Nathan Aspinall (12) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (29)

Two players taking aim at glory are back on the Ally Pally stage in an event where they made their respective breakthroughs.

Van den Bergh reached the last eight in 2018 before succumbing to eventual winner Rob Cross in a deciding-set epic, whilst Aspinall enjoyed a stunning run to the semi-finals 12 months ago.

1:08 See how Van den Bergh made it through to the last eight in Saturday's afternoon session at the World Darts Championship See how Van den Bergh made it through to the last eight in Saturday's afternoon session at the World Darts Championship

'The Asp' has gone from strength to strength, scooping titles at the UK Open and the US Darts Masters, and while Van den Bergh has endured a frustrating season, his performances throughout this event have marked something of a revival.

Aspinall took the scalp of two-time world champion Gary Anderson to reach the last eight, whilst Van den Bergh has also seen off a two-time world champion in the shape of Adrian Lewis, and both players have thrilled the crowd with their walk-ons - it promises to be quite a curtain-raiser to the day's action.

'Asp' proving he's no one-hit wonder

"I believe I can win it, a million percent. I know how good my game is - I've proved it this year. I proved it last year at the World Championship. I think the difference is this year people know that they can't underestimate me and they've got to play well to beat me. I think someone is going to have to play really well to knock me out.

"Every tournament I play in I want to win. I'm hungry for titles - I want to be the number one in the world. I want what Michael has got. I believe I am as good as Michael, I believe I am as good as Gezzy. Consistently? Maybe not yet but I will be. The self-belief, the dedication, the support from the family - I'll get there."

Aspinall's run to the quarter-finals 3-1 win vs Danny Baggish (R2) 4-3 win vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3) 4-2 win vs Gary Anderson (R4)

Van den Bergh buoyed by 'unbelievable' feeling

"I feel unbelievable. The practice and all the hard work is paying off because that's what I was believing in when I was 3-1 down. Any player that starts the World Championship wants to be in the quarter-finals and I am there. I'm so happy. You've got no idea."

Van den Bergh's run to the quarter-finals 3-0 win vs Josh Payne (R2) 4-2 win vs Luke Woodhouse (R3) 4-3 win vs Adrian Lewis (R4)

Expert's verdict - Mark Webster

I've rated Nathan for years. I was shocked at the magnitude of what he did last year but I'm not surprised he's reaping the rewards - UK Open champion, US Masters winner, he could be a world champion in four days. Mark Webster on Nathan Aspinall

"It is a really interesting encounter. They've both had some tough games here. They've both impressed. Nathan drawing on that experience of last year when he got to the semi-finals, he's looking to go there again, and Dimitri Van den Bergh we've seen come back from 3-1 down to beat Adrian Lewis. They've both shown a lot of resilience.

"I'm just siding with Nathan for the sole reason I think he's improving as a player, he's riding that roller-coaster and we're going to see him in the Premier League next season. If he can come through that game, I think he's the one from that half that can give Michael van Gerwen a push.

"We've seen Dimitri start slow against Adrian Lewis, he won't get away with that against Nathan. I've rated Nathan for years. I was shocked at the magnitude of what he did last year but I'm not surprised he's reaping the rewards - UK Open champion, US Masters winner, he could be a world champion in four days.

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright (7)

Humphries is appearing in a second consecutive World Championship quarter-final, although 'Cool Hand' is confident of going at least a few steps better this time around.

The World Youth champion has experienced a roller-coaster campaign - his well-documented battle with anxiety stifled his progress in the early part of the year but he's bounced back superbly, and wins over Devon Petersen, Jermaine Wattimena, Nico Kurz and Kim Huybrechts has seen the 24-year-old light up the Palace once again.

Snakebite will hope to overcome a bug that almost stopped his World Championship bid in its tracks on Saturday night. But the 2014 runner-up found a way to reach his first world semi-final in three years and stay in contention for just a second major individual televised title.

Humphries not finished yet

"I've done really well these last two years but I don't come here to be happy as a quarter-finalist, I want to win, of course we do. People think you're being big-headed but you're not, you need to have the mindset to win because if you don't then you will fall short.

"I think there's a brilliant chance for me to win but I'm going to have to up my game a lot more. I've been super steady and nowhere near my best game yet, so if I can find my best game, then I genuinely think I can get to the final. It could be anybody, but I've looked at my draw and I know that I can get to the final if I can play my best darts."

Wright hoping to get over illness

0:52 A recap of all the action from Saturday's evening session at Alexandra Palace, including victory for Peter Wright A recap of all the action from Saturday's evening session at Alexandra Palace, including victory for Peter Wright

"I'm through to the quarter-finals and I deserved to be. I ran out of energy after the third set (against Jeffrey de Zwaan). I was walking around like a zombie on stage, I just wanted to go off. I felt ill on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but I'll be alright. Memory muscle got me over the line, throwing the darts in the right direction.

"I don't need to send a statement to the rest of the players. I just need to concentrate on my finishing and my 140s and 180s - I know I'm playing well."

Wright's run to the quarter-finals 3-2 win v Noel Malidem (R2) 4-2 win v Seigo Asada (R3) 4-3 win v Jeffrey de Zwaan (R4)

Expert's verdict - Wayne Mardle

"It's a difficult one to call because it's the mesmeric spells from Humphries that he has produced in nigh on every game at the right moment, against the consistency of Wright.

"I know Peter had a wobble against Jeffrey de Zwaan but he is the consistent type, that's how he plays the game. The result revolves around the spells of Humphries and if he can make them count enough.

"If Peter can whether those spells, I think he wins and will be too consistent for Humphries, just. If Peter wobbles again it could go the other way but I don't think the spells, as good as they have been for legs and sets, will keep winning and that's why I think Wright gets his man."

Coverage of the World Darts Championship continues on Sunday with the last double session of the year featuring all four quarter-finals. Joins us from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Darts and then again from 7pm.