Dave Clark: Players, commentators and more praise Sky Sports presenter as he stands down

Dave Clark is stepping away from his role as the presenter of Sky Sports Darts coverage after almost 20 years

Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn, Andrew Flintoff and Leeds United joined the tributes to Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark after his decision to step away from the role.

Social media was awash with emotion on Sunday night, as colleagues, friends and fans took to Twitter to sing the praises of Sky Sports darts frontman Clark.

After more than 20 years as a Sky Sports presenter, Clark has taken the decision to focus on his family and other challenges and among the first to pay tribute was former Sky Sports News partner David Jones, hosting Sunday's Premier League quadruple header.

Dave Jones pays tribute to @SkySportsDarts presenter @DaveClarkTV who is stepping away from Sky Sports 👏



@DaveClarkTV Well done Dave and your right - it’s always family first ! On behalf of the Pdc thanks for being such an important figure in the global world of darts. We have been lucky to have your help over the past 20 plus years. God bless. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) July 12, 2020

Clarky shared a stage with some of the biggest names in darts, and it wasn't a surprise to see former world champions Phil 'The Power' Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Keith Deller and Adrian Lewis - 16-time champion of the world Taylor leading the way.

Past and present players

What an honor and a privilege to work with such a courageous man for twenty years @DaveClarkTV Welcome to retirement bud you have earned it.

Cheers Phil. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) July 12, 2020

Dave I have known you 20 years working for sky sports. You are a lovely person and also a brilliant presenter. Since you were diagnosed with Parkinsons not once to us have you moaned about it. You are a true professional and one I call my friend. https://t.co/jauZlfG1TJ — Keith Deller (@KDeller138) July 12, 2020

You will be missed my friend ! Absolute inspiration to all of us !! Your love for the sport and the players was heartfelt. Loved working with you. Hope we will meet again❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/sVzfL09Anl — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) July 12, 2020

Always a pleasure to be in your company @DaveClarkTV, countless interviews, always a professional, I wish you the very best Dave, thank you for helping my career... 2010 Premier League below... great memories 👍👏👏👏 @SkySportsDarts @OfficialPDC https://t.co/FbnqSawfws pic.twitter.com/pmRMOaTzes — Simon Whitlock (@SWhitlock180) July 12, 2020

@DaveClarkTV you'll be missed around the darts mate, take care of yourself 👍 — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) July 12, 2020

Sad day, big shoes to fill. 🙁 https://t.co/AXv1RZ12ZQ — Paul “The Asset” Nicholson (@TheAsset180) July 12, 2020

It won’t be the same without you mate. It’s an absolute pleasure working alongside you as a player and colleague — Mark Webster (@Webby180) July 12, 2020

Top man ...and legend of sky sport darts 🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/ZvIh3L6PX5 — luke woodhouse (@lukewoody180) July 12, 2020

Legend Dave,wont be the same without you my friend,wishing you all the very best mate ❤ — Kevin Painter (@OfficialKP180) July 12, 2020

Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked some of his favourite moments from the World Darts Championship

Commentators and media

As well as Sky Sports Darts colleagues, plenty from Sky Sports News were quick to share their memories.

Dave,it’s been a great privilege to work alongside you these past few years + be your friend. You’re respected as a broadcaster + a man. We’re in awe of you + inspired by you. You make a difficult job look very easy, maestro+ Darts won’t be the same without you. Love you mab.❤️ https://t.co/jHZCG0oiP0 — Rod Studd (@Rod_Studd) July 12, 2020

Sorry to hear that TV’s nicest man @DaveClarkTV has decided to step down . He is what you see - smiling, kind, generous, a top bloke and presenter. A bloody sight better than the bloke who used to present the darts on Sky! Good luck pal. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) July 12, 2020

The end of an amazing era....an inspiration, a brilliant presenter, a brilliant person and my friend .... https://t.co/UxBEc5Q1Rm — Stuart Pyke (@stuartpykesport) July 12, 2020

Clarkie is the best in the business. Time for everyone & the ultimate professional who I am lucky enough to call my friend. Thank you for the endless support & good luck to the most inspiring of people @DaveClarkTV



Onto your next chapter, the best one yet ❤️ https://t.co/ybRs1G0PU9 — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) July 12, 2020

Dave, you are one of the nicest and most inspirational people I’ve ever had the privilege to meet. From back in the early 00’s at a UK Open qualifier to more recently with @SkySportsDarts - darts won’t be the same without you! Much love and respect ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9Hd93v5n9P — Laura Turner (@LauraTurner180) July 12, 2020

Following the news that Dave Clark is stepping down from his role as presenter of Sky Sports' darts coverage, the PDC would like to place on record its gratitude to a legendary broadcaster.



Thank you, @DaveClarkTV. pic.twitter.com/cvpJ8pyYUa — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 12, 2020

You’re brilliant, Dave. Keep fighting and living life to the max - an inspiration. — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 12, 2020

One of my first shifts on SSN with you Clarkey and you properly held my hand for which I’m hugely grateful. Really looking forward to following all your adventures. Complete legend x — Alex Hammond (@skysportsAlexH) July 12, 2020

Clarkey you go out an absolute legend. Magnificent career, superb professional, warmth and skill in equal measure. While working you treated illness as a mere inconvenient distraction . I salute you sir. — Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) July 12, 2020

Following the news that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his role with Sky Sports Darts, here is how the boxing team said goodbye to Clark after he decided to concentrate on his darts duties

Clarkie, sending lots of love and best wishes for whatever comes next x — Kelly Cates (at 🏡) (@KellyCates) July 12, 2020

The epitome of inspiration. https://t.co/jtn0Wp29Dn — Jim Proudfoot (@JimProudfoot) July 12, 2020

There are no other words to describe you @DaveClarkTV other than legend! You’ll be so missed around @SkySportsDarts 🎯 https://t.co/2IQiCy200q — Mikki Austin ⚓️ (@mikki_austin) July 12, 2020

Congratulations Clarky, you were an inspiration and role model to me 22 years ago when I joined Sky and my admiration for you has grown with every challenge you’ve faced down along the way with your typical bravery and phenomenal strength of character. Love you mate ❤️ https://t.co/snD3oqrGgm — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) July 12, 2020

The world of sport and beyond

Clarky's beloved Leeds United led the way beyond the world of darts, while comedian Jack Whitehall and Andrew Flintoff were also among the names to pay tribute.

On World Parkinson's Day earlier this year, Sky Sports' Dave Clark talks about his diagnosis, continuing to work, and how to stay positive

Darts won’t be the same without you! From everyone at #LUFC we wish you all the best for the future and hopefully see you at Elland Road again very soon! #ALAW #MOT — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

Legend. 🙌🙌🙌 — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 12, 2020

This is gutting news . I’ve spent so many great nights watching you and the gang bring this great sport to life and for that I can’t thankyou enough . All the best for the future Clarky you are not just an inspiration to so many but one of sports good guys ❤️ https://t.co/B3AABYzx97 — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) July 12, 2020

You’ll carry on being an inspiration to so many people, Dave. 🙌 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 12, 2020

Best of luck in whatever comes next Dave. Darts won’t be the same without you 👏🏻👏🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) July 12, 2020

You did a great job Dave,Darts will miss you 👏👏👏Good luck 💪 — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) July 12, 2020

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.