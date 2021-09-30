LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast - World Grand Prix preview

Ahead of the World Grand Prix, The Darts Show podcast team assemble to preview the action and review a titanic battle at the PDC Women's Series.

Daryl Gurney - Superchin made his major breakthrough winning in Dublin in 2017, however, he has slipped out of the world's top 16 after a run of disappointing displays. A candid Gurney joins us for an in-depth chat on his form, his walk-on and those celebrations at the Citywest four years ago.

Mark Webster - Michael van Gerwen is back in the winner's circle, Peter Wright has won more titles than anyone else this year but Webby believes Gerwyn Price is the player to beat when the field gather in Leicester this weekend.

Lisa Ashton - the Lancashire Rose was in superb form at the Women's Series, but a gruelling weekend ended with her being edged out by Fallon Sherrock for a Grand Slam of Darts spot - however, Ashton is delighted with her weekend's work and is looking forward to October's conclusion.

Colin Lloyd - our former World Grand Prix champion tells us exactly what it takes to win the unique double-to-start tournament and having been in Milton Keynes for two days he reviews the state of play in the women's game.

Prediction Time - as is now tradition for the preview shows, the team cast their verdict on who will be crowned champion and who will miss out in the final. Plus the seeds who may struggle and who will be the tournament's surprise package.

Don't miss a dart with seven days of live World Grand Prix action from Leicester's Morningside Arena getting under way on Sunday October 3 - join us from 6pm on Sky Sports Arena.