Peter Wright backs Fallon Sherrock for Premier League spot after prevailing in Grand Slam thriller

Sherrock enjoyed a dream debut at the Grand Slam, eventually bowing out in the quarter-finals

Peter Wright insists Fallon Sherrock deserves a place in next year's Premier League, after edging out 'The Queen of the Palace' 16-13 in a fascinating quarter-final showdown at the Grand Slam of Darts on Saturday night.

Sherrock shattered a multitude of records on her Grand Slam debut, setting the highest televised average by a female player, and becoming the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of a major PDC ranking tournament.

The 27-year-old defeated Mike De Decker, Gabriel Clemens and Mensur Suljovic in consecutive games to reach the last eight, but having kicked off her campaign with defeat against Wright, history repeated itself in Wolverhampton.

Sherrock's Grand Slam roll of honour Highest televised average by a female player (101.55) Second woman to win a match at the Grand Slam First female to hit a 170 checkout in a televised event First female to make a major PDC ranking quarter-final

Sherrock performed magnificently, however, and was averaging over 100 for large periods of the contest, eventually settling for a 98.90 to Wright's 101.33, and the world No 2 was forced to produce some scintillating darts to progress.

The World Matchplay champion landed 14 maximums and converted two ton-plus finishes to continue his bid for a maiden Grand Slam crown, and he will take on Michael Smith in Sunday's semi-finals, after Bully Boy dumped out Michael van Gerwen earlier in the night.

However, Wright was full of praise for Sherrock after the match and admits he would love to see the darting trailblazer feature in the sport's biggest roadshow next year.

"The Premier League is the biggest darts show in the world. This lady deserves a place in the Premier League," Wright told Sky Sports.

"She just lives with the men, she can beat them all day long, and I had to play at my best there to try and beat her.

"What did I hit? 14 180s? I had to hit them! "Wow, you're amazing," added the Scot, in an address to his opponent.

At one stage Sherrock appeared poised to break her own women's televised average record over a best of 31 legs format, such was her relentless precision on the treble 20.

The Milton Keynes history-maker extended Snakebite to the very limit, and the former world champion was forced to produce arguably his best performance since his World Matchplay triumph in order to progress.

"I wanted to make the Grand Slam, I made the Grand Slam and I made a massive dent in it! I'm just so proud of myself." Sherrock proud of her Grand Slam exploits

"I'm so proud of myself, especially averaging nearly 100," said Sherrock.

"I must say I am absolutely shattered now, but I tried my best and Peter is amazing, so I'm happy. This week has been absolutely incredible and I couldn't have asked for a better week.

"I wanted to make the Grand Slam, I made the Grand Slam and I made a massive dent in it! I'm just so proud of myself."

While Sherrock was vying to continue her fairytale run and secure a semi-final spot, there was also a fascinating sub-plot to her showdown against Snakebite.

Victory over the world No 2 would have provisionally lifted Sherrock into the world's top 60, and having already sealed her spot at Alexandra Palace next month, she would have been in pole position to claim an automatic Tour Card for the 2022-23 season.

Sherrock can still climb into the world's top 64 with a strong showing at the World Championship, but she was in a philosophical mood about her prospects of competing on the Pro Tour circuit next term.

"I literally just go up there, play my game and I just try to put everything behind me, because I don't want to put all the pressure on myself.

"If I get a Tour Card, I get a Tour Card. If I go to Q School and get a Tour Card, then it's meant to be, but if not I'll just go again next year."

Deflated, pleased, tired, sad, happy, thrilled, disappointed, ecstatic, so many emotions and memories. I can hold my head high I know that now. Well done to @snakebitewright you played awesome and all the best tomorrow. Thankyou to everyone and I mean everyone, you are amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HtT8OhFaOq — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) November 20, 2021

Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle has led the calls on social media for Sherrock to be included in next year's Premier League, and 'Hawaii 501' admitted he was in awe of Fallon's exploits at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

"I'm kind of still amazed that she kept it going. Leg in leg out, you are witnessing someone growing before your very eyes and male or female, it is irrelevant," Mardle claimed.

"She can play world-class darts against the world No 2. That was against someone playing somewhere near the best of their ability. It was a stunning game of darts, simple as that.

"There is no buckling in Fallon. Under pressure people get found out, she's not been found out yet, and this is one of the biggest stages in world darts. It is quite staggering.

"It is an incredible story. Playing like that, with the commercial side of the game and the marketability - it is up to the PDC and Sky Sports [whether she gets a PL spot].

"People want to watch her play. Tell me that wasn't exciting? If you can tell me, then you're lying anyway!"

