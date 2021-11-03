Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results

Jose De Sousa beat James Wade 16-12 to win the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts in Coventry

The field for the Boylesports Grand Slam of Darts will be confirmed after Friday's Tour Card holders qualifier - the draw, schedule and results will then appear here.

Jose De Sousa became just the sixth player to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy when he beat James Wade to win his first major title behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

The fans will return to the tournament this year and World No 1 Gerwyn Price is will be hoping the return to Wolverhampton is a good omen having won the title at the Aldersley Leisure Village in both 2018 and 2019.

Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour 6 Phil Taylor 3 Michael van Gerwen 2 Gerwyn Price 1 Jose De Sousa, Raymond van Barneveld Scott Waites

𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗹𝗮𝗺 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁



Nathan Rafferty became the 21st player to qualify for the @CazooUK Grand Slam of Darts, while 11 places are still to be claimed in the November event.



Schedule of Play

Saturday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Sunday November 14

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Monday November 15

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Tuesday November 16

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8 x First Round Group Matches

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Prize Money Winner £125,000 Runner-Up £65,000 Semi-Finalists £40,000 Quarter-Finalists £20,000 Last 16 £10,000 Thiird place in group £7,500 Fourth place in Group £4,000 Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Wednesday November 17

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

4 x Second Round Matches

Thursday November 18

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

4 x Second Round Matches

Friday November 19

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

2 x Quarter-Final Matches

Saturday November 20

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

2 x Quarter-Final Matches

Sunday November 21

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

2 x Semi-Final Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

The Final

