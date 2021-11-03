Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results
The field for the Boylesports Grand Slam of Darts will be confirmed after Friday's Tour Card holders qualifier - the draw, schedule and results will then appear here.
Jose De Sousa became just the sixth player to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy when he beat James Wade to win his first major title behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.
The fans will return to the tournament this year and World No 1 Gerwyn Price is will be hoping the return to Wolverhampton is a good omen having won the title at the Aldersley Leisure Village in both 2018 and 2019.
Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour
|6
|Phil Taylor
|3
|Michael van Gerwen
|2
|Gerwyn Price
|1
|Jose De Sousa, Raymond van Barneveld
|Scott Waites
Group Stage Draw
Will appear here once it has taken place
Schedule of Play
Saturday November 13
Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Sunday November 14
Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Monday November 15
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Tuesday November 16
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
8 x First Round Group Matches
Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Prize Money
|Winner
|£125,000
|Runner-Up
|£65,000
|Semi-Finalists
|£40,000
|Quarter-Finalists
|£20,000
|Last 16
|£10,000
|Thiird place in group
|£7,500
|Fourth place in Group
|£4,000
|Group Winner Bonus
|£3,500
Wednesday November 17
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
4 x Second Round Matches
Thursday November 18
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
4 x Second Round Matches
Friday November 19
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
2 x Quarter-Final Matches
Saturday November 20
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
2 x Quarter-Final Matches
Sunday November 21
Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)
2 x Semi-Final Matches
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
The Final
